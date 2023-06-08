President William Ruto on Wednesday launched the first-ever electro-deposition paint plant at Isuzu East Africa in Nairobi.

The cutting-edge plant, which utilizes the Electro-Deposition (ED) method, is expected to increase Isuzu’s production from 11,000 vehicles to 18,000 vehicles per year.

With an estimated cost of Sh500 million, the plant will also employ electric current to guarantee thorough coverage of paint on every surface of a vehicle, resulting in exceptionally smooth finishes.

Isuzu EA Managing Director, Rita Kavashe, said the facility would also be used to paint motorcycles and three-wheeled vehicles (Tuk Tuk).

“In the last 4 years, Isuzu has invested Sh3 billion in facility upgrades consisting of a Dynamic Test Center, Water Leak Test Booth, a new pickup assembly line and the ED plant launched today.

“These investments are geared to prepare Isuzu to play a significant role in the African Continental Free Trade Area,” she said.

President Ruto commended Isuzu EA for its dedication to advancing the manufacturing sector in the country.

Ruto said Kenya is committed to hosting more automotive players to increase local production of vehicles.

He said the National Automotive Policy has created a conducive environment for firms to set up in Kenya.

The President noted that the policy has tamed instability in the sector, especially regarding tax laws.

“Our plan is for more assemblers to set up and operate at full capacity so that we can supply Africa with competitive units,” he noted.

Dr Ruto said this will create more jobs, and enhance skills development and reliable mobility.

He maintained that it was time for Kenya to claim its rightful place among Africa’s leading vehicle manufacturers.

“With investments like Isuzu’s, we can propel Kenya back to its original vision of leading Africa’s automotive competitiveness,” he said.

The President urged investors to advance their investment in Kenya by moving into Tier One component of manufacturing.

He said Kenya intends to fully exploit the immense opportunities presented in the automotive industry’s untapped potential.

Deputy Chief of Mission Counsellor in the Embassy of Japan Kitagawa Yasuhisha noted that Isuzu’s investment will stimulate the transfer of technology, knowledge and expertise.

“It also furthers eco-friendly manufacturing at a time when the world is confronting climate change.”