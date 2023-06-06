North Eastern and Nairobi regions have recorded the least number of trees planted for the national tree planting campaign.

The Ministry of Interior released the statistics as Kenya joined the world in marking the 50th World Environment Day.

Of the eight regions in Kenya, Nairobi and North Eastern planted 77,168 and 52,478 trees respectively. The Ministry noted the trees were planted in the five months since President Ruto launched the National Tree Planting Restoration program.

The reforestation campaign seeks to have at least 15 billion trees planted by 2030.

Statistics from the Ministry of Interior show that Eastern Kenya is leading the exercise with 4,377,362 trees planted in five months.

Rift Valley region followed with 621,805 seedlings, ahead of Coast and Central regions with 523,699 and 514,550 seedlings respectively.

Western region has planted 278,023 trees while Nyanza has managed 274,669 trees in five months.

The restoration exercise is being coordinated by the National Government Offices (NGAOs), the Ministry of Environment, and public and private partners.