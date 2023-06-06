Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has proposed that members of the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance who fail to rally behind the Finance Bill 2023 should be punished.

The outspoken legislator said members of the ruling party have no choice but to fully support the Bill without any reservations.

According to Cherargei, those who fail to toe the line must face disciplinary action as it would be going against the ruling party and the head of state.

“Any Kenya Kwanza MP who shall vote against the Finance bill 2023 should face the full force of party disciplinary mechanisms,” he said.

“You cannot play opposition politics in government. Party Position is supreme in any discipline democracy,” the lawmaker added.