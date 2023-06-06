A man was on Monday charged with attempted rape of a woman with whom he has a child.

The accused, whose name was withheld, appeared before Kibera Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi where he was accused of trying to rape his ‘baby mama’ on March 28, 2023, at Uthiru in Dagoreti Sub-County within Nairobi County.

He was charged with the second count of committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to the Sexual Offences Act.

The man is said to have visited the woman when the incident happened.

The accused denied the charges and through his lawyer, he asked the court for lenient bond terms. He argued that he was not a flight risk.

Magistrate Mwangi released him on a bond of Sh200,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000 cash with a surety of the same amount.

The court directed that the matter resumes on June 12 for pre-trials and further directions.