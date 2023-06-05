Mustafa’s mother says she was not aware that her rapper son had resorted to construction work to raise money for her cancer treatment.

Speaking to YouTube Mungai Eve, Mama Dee as she is popularly known said that she found out from her other son about Musfafa’s Mjengo work and that she initially thought it was a publicity stunt.

“Mustafa never told me he was in mjengo. Maybe he felt it would hurt me…I found out from his brother and when I asked him about it he confessed to me. I thought it was one of their clout-chasing tactics whenever they want to release a song but it wasn’t…it really hurt his brother who asked him why he never opened up on the severity of the situation,” she said.

Mama Dee added: “He wanted to be a man and bring something to the table as well since his brother was doing the most. It really hurt me and I cried a lot on that day but we knew God had a plan.”

She recounted her ongoing illness starting in 2021, but it was in 2022 that her health took a turn for the worse.

Mama Dee was living in Tanzania at the time and her symptoms began with overall fatigue. Mustafa persistently urged her to seek treatment in Nairobi, but she couldn’t shake the feeling of being a burden to her sons, particularly since only one of them had a steady income.

The symptoms soon progressed to intense back pain and complications with her kidneys. Suspecting cervical cancer, she decided to undergo screening, only to receive the relieving news that she was in good health.

“I thought it was ulcers…I also had some back problems. I would improve but at times I would self-prescribe the drugs I was given when they ran out.

“The doctors did more tests and they said I had some kidney complications…the pain never went away. I was told I had kidney stones and I was put on medication,” she recounted.

Following that, a subsequent CT scan revealed the presence of a growth on her back, which had invaded her kidneys. Moreover, her liver had suffered partial damage, along with certain blood vessels.

Realizing the gravity of her condition, she decided to travel to Nairobi for treatment.

“A day after arriving in Nairobi we went to a doctor who looked at my previous tests and the drugs I had been taking. He referred me to Kijabe Hospital where the doctor recommended further specialised tests.

“We were told to wait for two weeks. I was in a lot of pain and the two weeks seemed like an eternity. My sons went for the results and they were informed that I had stage 2 Lymphoma,” she recalled, fighting back tears.

Mama Dee would later commence chemotherapy and although the initial days proved to be arduous, she persevered and gradually witnessed an improvement in her condition.

She expressed her joy at regaining some strength, and despite enduring ongoing pain, she extended heartfelt gratitude to all the generous Kenyans who contributed to her treatment.

“My chemo sessions are tough…I was weak for around 10 days. We were stuck after a couple of sessions due to finances and we defaulted on payment.

“We struggled to pay and the sessions had to be stopped…I do not hate the guy who took Mustafa’s video. He was heaven-sent because that’s how I got help and I have resumed my chemo sessions. It was a blessing in disguise,” she said.

Mama Dee added: “Cancer is a very unpredictable disease but I can see improvement courtesy of generous Kenyans. I cannot repay them but there’s a God in heaven who will reward all those who contributed in cash and kind.”