Gloria Kyallo, the youngest of the TV-famous Kyallo sisters, has revealed the one downside that came with having a famous sister.

Having been shielded from the public eye as the lesser-known sibling, Gloria’s sudden emergence into the spotlight coincided with the debut of their reality TV show, Kyallo Kulture.

While acknowledging that having Betty Kyallo as a big sister came with its perks, the 24-year-old Gloria said she was affected by her sister’s highly publicized divorce from fellow media personality Dennis Okari.

“Having a famous sister also came with its downside. I remember when Betty was going through her divorce I was in form two and I did not even know about it until some teacher told me,” she told to Saturday Magazine.

Adding: “This took a toll on me not because her marriage was ending but also the way the news was delivered to me. I felt that my sister should have been the one to tell me.”

The Psychology student at USIU also spoke about Betty’s positive influence on her.

“While growing up Betty was like a mum to me and when she got her first job at KTN we all celebrated as a family and she took us out for hotdogs. Betty has always been a big influence on us. She told us to go for the best because we deserve it and never settle for anything less,” Gloria said.