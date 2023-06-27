Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has strongly denied the circulating rumors that she was subjected to physical assault by musician Samidoh.

The allegations arose from a photo of Nyamu, in which she appeared to have a swollen black eye. Netizens drew the conclusion that she was a victim of domestic abuse after she had late last year accused Samidoh of assault.

But the controversial Senator was quick to refute these assertions, taking to Facebook live on Sunday, June 25, to say she was unbothered by what people say about her.

“You know I am not one to care what guys are saying about my personal life or whatever. Whatever you want to say about me you know unakuanga free. Si catch sijali as in I don’t really have an issue. In fact saa zile hamniongelei nakuanga a bit concerned,” Nyamu said.

She went on: “But there is something that has drawn my attention. It is a photo that we took on Friday at a function in Nyeri a Scout and Girl Guides Function where the speaker of the Senate was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and so we had accompanied him with some Senators and this photo nimepigwa imefunika macho yangu moja, whatever alafu sijui kuna nini.

“So watu wanamake fun of gender-based violence especially watu wale hawani-like, they think that gender-based violence is something you can use to settle scores or something you should wish on your enemies and these are women. We can’t be this ignorant in this day and age. Gender-based violence is a serious issue, it affects 40 percent of women in Kenya just like in Africa it affects more women than men.”

The Senator mentioned that she has never been assaulted since the last time she exposed Samidoh. Karen Nyamu also indicated that she had reached out to Samidoh, who told her to dismiss the recent abuse claims.

” I personally have been a victim in the past and I’m not one to keep quiet about such a thing ama kuficha, and if there’s one truthful person after Riggy G in this country it is Karen Nyamu.

“So hiyo si kitu naeza nyamazia. Na nimeona on my post and imeni concern kidogo. I have raised it with the person who could have been the person who people think has hit me, ameniambia ah we lenga uciu ni wana (In Kikuyu to mean its nonsense) you know how we dismiss every other thing that is said about us.”