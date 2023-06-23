Ticketsasa has announced an expansion of its booking services by introducing a flexible payment plan to cater to the needs of local tourists.

Janette Ronoh, the Brand Manager of Ticketsasa, said the newly introduced JazaJaza payment plan allows holidaymakers to book their desired holiday packages by spreading the payment over six installments.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to make travel accessible to more people. Through JajaJaza, we offer our customers the flexibility to book and pay for their holidays across the year,” said Ronoh.

In addition, Ticketsasa has partnered with hotels, lodges, tour operators, and transportation companies to provide travelers with curated travel packages and exclusive offers.

“We believe that travelling should be an experience to enjoy and for discovery, and we want to make it possible for everyone to do so without necessarily having to break the bank,” Ronoh added.

The JazaJaza packages offered by Ticketsasa will cater to consumers with different spending budgets, granting them access to various holiday destinations such as Maasai Mara, Diani Beach, Mount Kenya, and the Rift Valley.

In addition to these destinations, Ticketsasa also provides travel arrangements for flights, hotels, safaris, and day trip activities.