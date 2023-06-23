Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has played down the recent findings by the Ethics Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission that he forged his academic credentials.

During a mention of his case on Wednesday, EACC investigating officer, Derrick Kaisha, informed the court that Oscar Sudi is, in fact, a primary school dropout.

According to Kaisha’s account, he visited all the schools that Sudi purportedly attended and established that his name was not registered in any of them, with the exception of a primary school in Eldoret.

The officer said he discovered that Sudi did not sit his KCSE examination at Highway Secondary School, nor did he pursue studies at KIM, despite his claim of attaining a Diploma in Business Management from there.

The court also heard from Kaisha that the certificates presented had incorrect secondary school names, and the index numbers associated with them actually belonged to another candidate. Furthermore, he pointed out that the signatures on the school leaving certificate were forged.

“The only records we found of him being a student was at Luok Ngetuny Primary School where the teachers confirmed that he enrolled in 1995 under the name Kipchumba Kipng’etich, but that he exited the school at Class Seven,” Kaisha said.

“Even the postal address he indicated in the leaving certificate did not belong to the school. His name was not anywhere in the records in the schools and institutions he said to have attended,” he added.

In his closing remarks, the EACC officer stated to the court that all the documents in question were fraudulent forgeries.

“When Sudi met with myself and colleague Ngige on September 19, 2015, he uttered two false documents one being a KCSE certificate allegedly issued by Knec, and a false document being a Diploma Certificate allegedly issued by KIM,” he said.

Sudi, who maintains that his credentials are legit, employed sarcasm to respond to the officer’s claims.

The outspoken lawmaker suggested that he should be celebrated for his achievements despite being a dropout.

“If I can manage to get this far just as class seven drop out then I deserve to be celebrated,” Sudi said.