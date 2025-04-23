Another Odinga Joins Ruto’s Govt as Special Advisor on Economic Empowerment

President William Ruto on Tuesday, April 22, appointed Jaoko Oburu Odinga as the Special Advisor on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods in the Executive Office of the President. This appointment comes as part of the government’s broader efforts to focus on economic inclusion and poverty reduction in Kenya.

Jaoko, the son of Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and nephew of Raila Odinga, announced the news in a heartfelt statement shared on his official X account. He expressed deep gratitude to both President Ruto and Raila Odinga for their trust and support.

“I wish to take this opportunity to give special thanks to H.E. President William Samoei Ruto for granting me an opportunity to serve Kenyans by appointing me to the role of Special Advisor on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods. Thank you, Your Excellency,” Jaoko wrote.

He also acknowledged Raila Odinga’s continued mentorship and encouragement, saying, “Thanks also, go to the Right Honourable Prime Minister, Hon. Raila Odinga, for showing his faith in me and for creating a conducive environment for Kenyans from all walks of life to work together for our beloved country, Kenya, in nation building. Thank you, Sir. God bless Kenya.”

Jaoko Oburu Odinga Roles as Special Advisor on Economic Empowerment

In his new capacity, Jaoko Oburu Odinga is tasked with playing a key role in shaping national economic strategies. His primary focus will be to advise President Ruto and senior government officials on how to foster economic inclusion, particularly for marginalized, vulnerable, and underserved populations.

Jaoko’s work will revolve around advising on policies and strategies that promote job creation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods. Additionally, he will contribute to the development and review of national policies and programs aimed at creating long-term economic opportunities for all Kenyans.

As Special Advisor, Jaoko will also oversee critical government initiatives aimed at empowering youth and women, increasing access to finance—such as microloans and government funds—and supporting the informal sector and green job creation. His role will involve coordinating efforts across ministries, including the Treasury, Trade, and Labour, as well as with county governments, development partners, and civil society organizations to ensure effective implementation of these empowerment projects.

A crucial aspect of Jaoko’s role will be resource mobilization and building strategic partnerships. He will work to secure both domestic and international resources for economic empowerment programs, fostering collaborations with the private sector, donors, and non-governmental organizations to expand sustainable livelihoods initiatives.

Moreover, Jaoko will be responsible for monitoring the progress of government programs, assessing their impact on economic inclusion, and ensuring data-driven decision-making. He will regularly update President Ruto on the outcomes of these programs, address emerging challenges, and recommend solutions to improve their effectiveness.

Jaoko’s responsibilities also include public advocacy and engagement. He will represent the Executive Office of the President in national forums, international conferences, and high-level stakeholder meetings. Through these engagements, he will advocate for inclusive economic growth and promote community-driven development initiatives.

Among the key programs Jaoko will oversee are the implementation of the Hustler Fund and youth empowerment initiatives like the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA). These programs align with the government’s commitment to uplifting Kenya’s youth and fostering economic self-sufficiency.

Jaoko’s Previous Roles

Before his appointment, Jaoko Oburu Odinga served as the chair of the Global Chair of Friends of Baba Africa (FOBA), a lobby group that campaigned for Raila Odinga’s bid to lead the African Union Commission (AUC). Though Raila’s bid was unsuccessful, Jaoko’s leadership within FOBA underscored his commitment to African unity and development.

Jaoko’s public service career also includes his tenure as the Director of Roads and Public Works in Siaya County during Governor Cornel Rasanga’s administration. In 2023, he was shortlisted for the role of Partnerships and Resource Mobilization Coordinator by the Siaya County Public Service Board, further demonstrating his leadership and dedication to community development.