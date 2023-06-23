Passengers aboard an SGR Madaraka Express train experienced a heartwarming moment as a fellow traveler gave birth with the assistance of a doctor and nurse who happened to be on board.

As the train from Nairobi to Mombasa neared the coastal city, a woman onboard suddenly went into labor, necessitating immediate medical assistance.

Kenya Railways said the doctor and a nurse who were on board were also assisted by a passenger attendant to deliver the bundle of joy.

“We were blessed to have Dr Indanyenyi Luseso onboard who performed the delivery, assisted by Ms Fauziya Lugogo, a nurse at the Kenyatta National Hospital, and our Madaraka Express passenger attendant Mary Nyiha,” KR said in a social media statement on Wednesday.

After giving birth,”she was rushed to Mariakani subcounty hospital for further medical assistance.”

Kenya Railways also noted that both the mother and the baby were fine.

Following the news of the birth on the train, Kenyans took social media to congratule the new mother.

Some suggested naming the baby Madaraka, while others urged Kenya Railways to provide the child with a lifelong access pass to the express service as a gesture of goodwill.