Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been elected as the Vice Chairperson of the C40 Steering Committee.

The C40 Steering Committee is the governing body that offers strategic guidance and direction for the worldwide network of nearly 100 cities dedicated to tackling the global climate crisis.

As the representative of 13 C40 cities in Africa, Johnson Sakaja has been entrusted with the responsibility of advocating for the interests and concerns of these cities within the C40 Steering Committee.

“There is a new urgency. We need to put our heads together and figure out how to make our cities more resilient. We need to sit together to share expertise, experience, and finances so that the most vulnerable among us, and the environment are protected. And we need to do this now,” Sakaja said upon his election.

With the support of C40, Sakaja has committed to implementing Nairobi’s climate action plan with a view to achieving net-zero emissions, fostering the creation of green jobs, and enhancing local resilience.

In his new role as the Vice Chairperson of the C40 Steering Committee, Sakaja will be a leading voice in encouraging African cities to work together to fast-track climate action.

He will support the building of a community of practice that will share knowledge and experience, and secure the funding needed to build climate resilience and address loss and damage associated with global heating.

Givernor Sakaja has been nominated among the top 100 Future Leaders: The World’s Most Influential Young People in Government.

He has also been awarded Change Maker of the Year 2016 at the African Achievers Award in recognition of his leadership skills and youth empowerment in the country.