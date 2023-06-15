President William Ruto has said the government is committed to the successful delivery of Universal Health Care.

The government, he added, will prioritize preventive healthcare, anchored on community health workers, NHIF reform, and provision of medical supplies and equipment to deliver UHC.

“There have been two failed attempts to implement universal healthcare. But this time round, we are determined to achieve it successfully.

Preventive care will make it possible to deal with health issues early at the community level, which will ease crowding at hospitals. “

Speaking when he met Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands at State House Nairobi, President Ruto said the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) must improve its service delivery

“Kemsa is an integral part of the equation. They must play their rightful role. The agency has had issues, but we are sorting it out.”

The President said the government will weed out corruption and predators at the NHIF to make it more efficient.

Mr Sands said Kenya has “a fantastic relationship” with the Global Fund. He commended President Ruto for the recent decisive action to clean up Kemsa.

He said Global Fund supports the government’s universal healthcare agenda and is ready to offer technical expertise.

