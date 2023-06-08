Abel Mutua Mkurugenzi found himself in a compromising situation with a child, who inadvertently took a swipe at his dad bod. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, the actor/screenwriter decided to do sumn’ about it.

Mkurugenzi, who is beloved for telling funny stories, shared how the child referred to him as former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

“Wueh!!! Wadau I knew things were thick when I met a friend of mine with her little son. Then she asked her son if he knew who I was and without hesitation, the boy shouted Gavana Waititu! 🤣🤣🤣. That’s when I knew I had to do something,” ‘Mkurugenzi’ shared on Instagram.

Abel Mutua indicated he has been on a weight loss program for about 12 weeks. He also showed his remarkable progress over the same period in three images.

The actor attributed his successful weight loss to three individuals and expressed deep gratitude towards each of them for their significant roles. They include his wife, Judy Nyawira, whom he described as the best gym partner.

“Kama si Wewe ningewachia week 3,” he told her.

Mutua also gave credit to his personal trainer, Muiruri Karanja, acknowledging his invaluable contribution in pushing him beyond his limits.

“Last but not least I wanna thank Njeri Wa Gitau(@njeri_wa_gitauuuu) all the way from Bidenland. Your meal plans and the shakes you hooked me up with totally came through. Shida tu ni mi huamka usiku kuzilamba. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Barikiwa sana manze,” the filmmaker said.

Mkurugenzi signed off by warning “wamamas” that he will be too hot to handle by December.