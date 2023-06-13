UniRank, an international higher education directory and search engine, has ranked the University of Nairobi (UoN) as the leading university in Kenya.

According to UniRank, the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions among universities in Kenya were secured by Kenyatta University, Strathmore University, United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa), and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, respectively.

According to the ranking, the top 10 list is completed by Egerton University in sixth place, Mount Kenya University in seventh place, Moi University in eighth place, the Technical University of Kenya in ninth place, and the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in tenth place.

According to uniRank, the ranking included 63 Kenyan higher-education institutions that have been chartered, licensed, or accredited by the relevant Kenyan higher education-related organization.

These institutions were required to offer three-year bachelor’s degrees or postgraduate master’s or doctoral degrees, and their course delivery was predominantly in a traditional, non-distance education format.

Among the top-ranked private universities in Kenya, Strathmore University, United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa), and Mount Kenya University (MKU) have emerged as the leading institutions.