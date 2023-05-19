Ekuru Aukot, the leader of the Thirdway Alliance party, has faulted President William Ruto for fixating on the poor state of the economy inherited from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Aukot argues that Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have repeatedly claimed they “inherited a dilapidated economy” from Kenyatta, using this as an excuse for the slow progress under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The former presidential aspirant suggests that Ruto’s administration should learn from the late Mwai Kibaki, who focused on transforming the country rather than dwelling on the state of the economy inherited from President Daniel Moi.

Aukot emphasized the need to stop making apologies for the government and past problems.

Drawing a comparison between Ruto’s administration and Kibaki’s, Aukot highlights that Kibaki did not become fixated on the fact that he inherited the Moi regime.

Instead, Kibaki focused on addressing the challenges and did not constantly remind the nation about the past.

Aukot believes that by speaking less about Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration, Ruto would give Kenyans more hope that meaningful action is being taken.

“The difference between this administration and Kibaki’s is that Kibaki did not get stuck up on the fact that he inherited the Moi regime. He did not keep reminding us that Moi did this and that,” he said.

“The less you talk about Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration the more hope you give Kenyans that you are actually doing something about it,” Dr Aukot said on Thursday.

Aukot made the remarks during an appearance on Citizen TV’s Day Break show, where he was joined by Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Nominated MP John Mbadi.

Governor Wamatangi compared the country’s situation to an aircraft during take-off, suggesting that it is premature to evaluate the performance of Ruto’s administration.

He acknowledged that mistakes were made after Kibaki left office, indicating that there were things done differently and incorrectly during that period.