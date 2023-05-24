On Tuesday, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja signed the Twin Cities Agreement with Alderman Hill-Lewis, the Mayor of Cape Town.

The agreement signifies a collaboration between Nairobi City and the City of Cape Town in South Africa, spanning across multiple sectors.

During the signing ceremony held at the City Hall, Governor Sakaja noted that Nairobi and Cape Town both hold significant positions as regional hubs within the African continent.

“This partnership, coming hot on the heels of the removal of visa requirements between our two Countries, presents a great opportunity to our people.

“The South and the East of Africa have come together to work together,” Sakaja said.

Alderman Hill-Lewis on his part welcomed the initiative, highlighting the shared trajectory of both cities and their mutual mission to become the unrivaled economic and innovation hubs within their respective regions.

“It was important to me that our first city-to-city co-operation agreement in this administration is with an African city, and Nairobi is the obvious choice. It is clear that we are both on a mission to become even more globally competitive and to stand out as the most attractive and convenient places to do business in our regions,” the Mayor said

Lewis acknowledged that both Nairobi and Cape Town hold significant stature as tourism powerhouses on the African continent. He emphasized that these cities consistently attract a diverse array of visitors throughout the year and possess thriving well-developed film industries.

“We can do so much more together. We can strengthen each other’s tourism markets. We can collaborate with each other’s film industries. We can double the trade between us,” said Mayor Lewis.