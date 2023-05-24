President William Ruto has put forward Mary Wanyonyi as his nominee for the position of Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

In a statement released to newsrooms on Tuesday, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced that Wanyonyi’s nomination as Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation was recommended by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Hussein said the selection process to find a suitable replacement for Jane Kiringai was carried out diligently and involved a thorough recruitment procedure.

Jane Kiringai resigned after a six-year term.

“At the conclusion of the exercise, the PSC recommended to the Head of State and Government the appointment of any of the following persons: CPA Mary A.C. Wanyonyi; or Mr. Thomas Ludindi Mwadeghu; or Ms. Felicity Nkirote Biriri,” reads the statement.

Wanyonyi is married to Wafula Chebukati, the former chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“She is currently serving the nation as the Senior Deputy Accountant General and Head of Accounting Unit in the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development.”

In addition, President William Ruto has nominated Dr. Phyllis Wambui Wagacha as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Wagacha has been selected to replace Dalmas Otieno, who resigned from the position to run in the August 2022 elections.

Her appointment to the role was made based on a recommendation from the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“The nomination follows a competitive process in which the PSC recommended to His Excellency the President, the appointment of either: Dr. Phyllis Wambui Wagacha or Mr. Japhter Kiplimo Rugut, EBS,” Hussein added.

“The president has transmitted the nominations to the National Assembly for consideration by Parliament, in fulfilment of the legal requirements set out under our supreme law.”