The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has issued a notice to journalists and media houses regarding the promotion of gaming activities, including lotteries, betting, and gambling, on various media platforms.

In an official statement, MCK CEO David Omwoyo expressed concern over the growing prevalence of advertisements and promotions related to gaming activities, some of which are not licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

Omwoyo advised journalists, media practitioners, and media enterprises to ensure that only promotions and advertisements from gaming entities licensed by the BCLB are broadcasted on their platforms.

Additionally, Omwoyo urged journalists to adhere to the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya, emphasizing the importance of writing fair, accurate, and unbiased stories on matters of public interest.