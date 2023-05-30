A collaborative multi-agency team dedicated to combating corruption in the country has been established.

In a consultative meeting of Governance Agencies led by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, the participating agencies devised a robust framework for cooperation aimed at effectively addressing this issue.

This follows President William Ruto’s renewed directive to fight corruption in the country.

“We are all in agreement that this menace need be slayed. Nobody will be protected or victimised in this fight,” Koskei said.

The Head of Public Service noted that the President has directed him to improve governance and ensure zero tolerance for corruption.

“It is the President’s desire and he has directed we strengthen our role without fear or favour while doing our jobs,” he said.

Koskei said no form of corruption will be tolerated in all Government ranks.

“We want clear personal responsibility as President has directed. This will be the new approach in town,” said Koskei.

Kosgei assured that the Covid billionaires will soon be taken to court to account for the lost funds.

The recently appointed Intelligence chief, Noordin Haji, said thorough investigations and collaboration will ensure successful prosecution of graft suspects.

The former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) acknowledged that his previous role was hindered by former DCI George Kinoti.

Haji further claimed he has evidence indicating that junior investigation officers were instructed to undermine his work as the DPP.

“Corruption has become systematic. We will only succeed if we respect the Constitution and work in accordance with the law,” he stated.

On his part, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI)Mohammed Amin said his office was working closely with the office of the Director of public prosecution.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakan’go requested for additional staff to the counties, noting that one officer is currently based in each county.

Mrs Nyakan’go said many counties misappropriating funds through paying of imprest through corporations not guided by the law.

Chairperson Public Service Commision Antony Muchiri called for proper audit to all public servants.

Mr Muchiri said training and monitoring of accounting officers was crucial in ensuring internal control measures.