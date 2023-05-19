Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja have agreed to revive the stalled Bus Rapid Transit project.

This follows a meeting between the leaders on Thursday on how to effectively end traffic gridlocks experienced in Nairobi.

During the inaugural council meeting of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Namata), CS Murkomen led discussions focused on devising effective strategies to enhance transport systems in Nairobi.

“Together with the National Government, we are keen on ensuring that traffic jams are a thing of the past,” Governor Sakaja said.

“Efficient, affordable and reliable mobility are key to unlocking the potential of our people.”

The council members reached a unanimous agreement that expediting the stalled Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) programs throughout Nairobi should be given top priority.

The implementation of a comprehensive public transport system, the BRT project, has faced significant delays, particularly along the Thika Superhighway.

Originally envisioned as a reliable, secure, and comfortable transportation solution for Nairobi’s millions of commuters, the BRT project remains a pipe dream given the slow progress of the project.

The meeting saw the attendance of various council members, including Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi.