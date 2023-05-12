Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has strongly opposed a plan by the government to introduce a five percent tax on wigs, false beards, and eyebrows.

The plan is contained in the Finance Bill 2023 that targets to raise Ksh2.8 trillion in the 2023/2024 financial year.

According to Babu Owino, the Bill seeks to overburden Kenyans who are already struggling with the high cost of living.

He singled out the proposed tax on wigs and weaves saying it will affect tourism in the country.

The outspoken lawmaker argued that Kenyan women need wigs because they are the biggest tourist attraction in the country.

“A government that is stealing from our ladies is not a good government, and a real man should not steal from ladies. Our ladies are now putting on these wigs, the weaves to attract tourists. And the main tourist attraction in this country are our beautiful ladies,” Babu reasoned.

The MP added that the country will lose billions in revenue by making these products expensive for Kenyan women.

Taking a swipe at President William Ruto’s administration, Babu Owino joked that the government might even tax the oxygen we breathe.

“You are taxed to wear clothes, meanwhile they are saying that walking naked is a crime. Everything is being taxed. They are taxing food, clothes, education, medicines and housing,” he said.