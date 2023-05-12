A 40-year-old man has admitted to stealing a mobile phone from a police officer at a police station in Nairobi.

Joseph Kariuki, a garbage collector, stole a phone valued at Sh19,500 at Pangani police station’s report office on April 16.

The court heard that the phone belonged to Constable Kibet Kirui, who had left it charging while he was out for lunch.

When the officer returned, he found the phone missing and reviewed the station’s CCTV cameras. Footage captured Kariuki in the act.

The accused was arrested later when he had gone to collect garbage and found Kirui at the same report office.

Kariuki initially denied stealing the phone even after he was shown the CCTV footage.

In court, however, Kariuki pleaded guilty to theft charges and asked for forgiveness. He told Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia that he will never steal again.

The magistrate remanded Kariuki until May 30 and ordered a pre-sentence report.