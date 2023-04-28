Nine people accused of causing the deaths of 48 people after the Solai Dam in Nakuru burst its banks on May 9, 2018, have a case to answer.

Naivasha Chief Magistrate Nathan Lutta on Thursday put Mr Perry Mansukhlal, the owner of Patel Farm in Solai, Nakuru County, where the dam was located, and eight others on their defense after listening to 36 State witnesses.

The other suspects include general manager Vinoj Jaya Kumar, Johnson Njuguna, Luka Kipyegen, Winnie Muthoni, Jacinta Were, Tomkin Odo Odhiambo, Williec Omondi and Lynette Cheruiyot.

The suspects are charged with 48 counts of manslaughter and neglect of duty. They are charged that on May 9, they neglected duty and failed to prepare an environmental impact assessment report leading to the deaths.

“I have keenly looked at documents presented before court including witness statements. Based on the evidence adduced by the 36 State witnesses, this court places the accused on their defense and is ready for a full hearing,” said the magistrate.

The case will come up for mention on May,11.