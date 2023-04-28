Following the arrests of controversial preachers, Paul Mackenzie and Ezekiel Odero, popular city preacher James Ng’ang’a has dared the government to arrest him.

Pastor Ng’ang’a welcomed the proposed regulation of churches in Kenya saying the government should go after rogue clerics.

“I did not go to school but my phone receives money. The government should come for you and they will come, let them come for you and me included. Come and arrest us it is too much now,” he said.

The Neno Evangelism founding pastor slammed preachers who prey on their followers for money. He also spoke out against Mackenzie’s starvation practice saying his church can never force people to fast.

“We don’t practice that in our church, you can come with biscuits and eat, is it a must to eat? Even if I tell you not to eat, do you have the faith to withstand that?”

“In Jerusalem(his mega-church on a 50-acre piece of land in Kajiado), you eat tea and two toasts in the morning and evening and if you are sick there is a kiosk you can eat. Eat because it is your stomach and you are praising your own God, not mine,” Ng’ang’a said.

The televangelist, who is out of the country, said that when he returns to Kenya, he expects to find police at the airport waiting to arrest him.

Also Read – Pastor Ng’ang’a is Selling His Sh800m Naivasha Hotel To Set Up Church in U.S