They say life begins at 40 and Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o looks set to enjoy the next phase of his life.

The comedian-turned-lawmaker turned 40 on Thursday, April 27, and took a moment to self-reflect on his remarkable journey.

Having risen from a fisherman to a comedian, radio presenter, and eventually, an MP, Jalas is looking forward to achieving even more.

In a post on social media, MP Jalang’o admitted that he never thought he would have attained all achievements by the age of 40.

“This far I thank God! Never believed or thought in my wildest dreams that we would be here where we are at 40! Life has shown me all but I know and I believe there is more!” Jalas wrote.

“Let life begin! I have won, I have lost, I have laughed I have cried! I have learnt! I NEVER GAVE UP! I am Forever indebted to the people, the community that has given me soo much! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! GOD GOT ME!”

This comes weeks after the lawmaker signaled his interest in running for the presidency in the near future.

In fact, Jalang’o believes he will be the first Kenyan president from the Luo community.

“I’m telling you I’m getting those skills and I know I will become the first person from the Luo community to become president. You will remember the statement I’m telling you today when a boy from Gem constituency gets declared president,” he said.

Jalas also mentioned that he has been taking valuable leadership skills from President William Ruto.

“…I went to Ruto to learn skills of winning elections because Ruto has never lost elections since he entered politics. I went to learn how he (Ruto) has been getting it right,” he said.