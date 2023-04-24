A man who stabbed to death his former lover inside a pizza eatery in Kitengela on Friday night says he was hurt after learning that the woman was dating their boss.

Patrick Munyoki Kioko, 25, worked together with the deceased Gertrude Wayua Mutiso, 22, at the pizza outlet. He was working the morning shift on Friday before he returned to work at around 8 pm and stabbed Ms Wayua, leaving her in a pool of blood, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Kioko, who is being held by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), confessed that he killed Ms Wayua after learning she was dating one of their managers.

He told detectives that Ms Wayua, whom he started dating since their days at Kimathi University in Nyeri, dumped him five months ago for having a stammer.

“This is a woman l loved so much. I am even the one who deflowered her. After l learnt of her new relationship at our workplace it hurt me more,” he said.

Detectives also established that Kioko had threatened Wayua several times before he attacked her on Friday and stabbed her five times as she served customers.

Ms Wayua is said to have reported the threats to her father who is a senior police officer in Kiambu hours before the Friday night incident.

“She had called her father in distress and reported to him about the threats. His father informed her that he would come and have a dialogue with Kioko. However it was unfortunate since he killed the deceased before his arrival,” police said.

The suspect is currently recuperating after a mob caught him and beat him up. He is expected to be arraigned in court today, with police saying they will be seeking to detain him for 14 more days to allow them complete investigations into the killing.