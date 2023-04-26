A Kajiado court has allowed police to detain a woman who killed her two-year-old baby and ate her organs in Kitengela.

Olivia Naserian, 24, slaughtered her two-year-old daughter Glory Njeri at their home in Kitengela’s Milimani estate on Sunday night.

She was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Jane Kamau on Tuesday, with police seeking more time to allow them complete investigations into the shocking incident.

“We also want to establish whether this woman is normal or has a mental illness. What she did to her own baby is unexplainable,” said Kitengela Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Benson Mutia.

Magistrate Kamau ordered that Naserian remains in police custody for another 10 days. She is expected back in court on May 8.

Naserian, a Fourth Year Commerce student at a local university, said she killed her baby because she hates herself and had suffered a lot.

“Ninajichukia mwenyewe. Sijipendi ndio maana niliuawa mtoto wangu. Nimepitia magumu na huyu mtoto,” she said.

Loosely translated: (I hate myself. I suffer from low self-esteem and that’s why I killed my child. I have gone through a lot with my daughter)

On Tuesday morning before she presented in court, Naserian reportedly demanded to see her daughter.

The woman is expected to undergo mental tests before the case can proceed.