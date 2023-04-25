The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition has faulted the government for failing to stop the activities of the Good News International Church in Malindi, where at least 73 members were confirmed dead as of Monday, April 24.

In a presser on Monday at the media centre in Parliament buildings, the minority leader of National Assembly Mr Opiyo Wandayi pointed a finger at the National Intelligence Security(NIS) for failing to stop the Shakahola starvation cult.

“This is a colossal failure of the state. It’s an unforgivable failure of Security Intelligence that in theory extends from Nairobi all the way to Shakahola and every village in Kenya ending with chiefs, assistant chiefs, village elders and more so Nyumba Kumi heads,” said Wandayi.

Senate minority leader Stwart Madzayo added: “This system failed and Kenyans demand to know why.”

Wandayi demanded that the government carries out a public inquiry into the cult and takes disciplinary action against security agents found culpable.

“So many people have died and many more are still continuing to die in the Shakahola, preacher Makenzie believed to be behind this Massacre, while many other walk away from their homes to Shakahola, many stayed away for so long starved and died without anyone noticing or reporting to any authority… Something is amiss that demands a public inquiry with consequences for those who slept on job,” the Ugunja MP added.

Azimio also called for the resignation of the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome and more investigations into other churches.