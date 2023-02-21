A 24-year-old woman was Monday, February 20 arraigned at the Limuu Law courts on allegations of killing her son.

Jane Muikia is accused of strangling her one and half-year-old son on February 16, 2023, and dumping his body in a pit latrine.

It is said Ms Muikia then went to her parent’s home on the same day. They demanded to know where the baby was but Muikia reportedly gave questionable answers.

The parents report the matter at Kimende Police Station leading to Muikia’s arrest.

Appearing before Limuru Senior Principal Magistrate Jared Magori on Monday, Investigation Officer Elvis Onyango filed a miscellaneous application asking the court for more days to detain the suspect.

Onyango said investigations were still going and that they needed to conduct a mental health assessment on the suspect.

Magistrate Jared Magori granted detectives from Lari sub-county police headquarters 15 days to hold the accused.

The case will be mentioned on March 8.