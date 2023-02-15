Opposition leader Raila Odinga has surprisingly allowed governors allied to his Azimio coalition to hold discussions with President William Ruto.

Just days after he castigated nine Azimio MPs for meeting the President at State House last week, Odinga said he has no problem with Opposition Governors doing the same.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Ramogi TV Monday night, the ODM leader said he is cognisant of the fact that governors are the links between the national and county governments.

“We had a sit down with our governors and because they are elected to represent the people, we recognise the existence of a two-tire government. Governors can meet whoever is sitting as President,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister however noted he does not recognise Ruto as President.

“He is working as president because there is no vacuum, but I do not recognise him.”

Raila Odinga at the same time said governors are not required to meet the president for development to take place.

“Governors are okay to meet the person sitting in the position of the President even though I don’t recognize the presidency of Ruto. You do not have to go to the President to have developments,” he said.