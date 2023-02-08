The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) has not taken kindly to some of its member MPs holding discussions with President William Ruto.
The Head of State on Tuesday, February 7, hosted a delegation of Opposition MPs mostly drawn from Luo Nyanza, at State House, Nairobi.
President Ruto said the meeting was a follow-up to his recent tour of Nyanza.
“The leaders explored a mechanism of working together to address national and county issues. The MPs allied to the ODM party pledged their support to President Ruto. The MPs said they were focused on service delivery and asked other leaders to shun politics,” the Presidential Communication Service (PCS) said.
The ODM Mps Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent), Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.
Coming at a time when ODM under the Azimio Coalition is protesting Ruto’s presidency, the meeting elicited a strong reaction from the party.
In a statement shortly after the meeting with Ruto, ODM castigated its members, accusing them of undermining the party’s leadership.
“The visit to State House this morning by a section of ODM Members of Parliament has not come as a surprise to the party and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Movement. The party has been monitoring closely the behind-the-scenes activities involving some of them and today was just the climax,” ODM Director of Communications Phillip Etale said.
ODM further accused the MPs of going against the will of the people who elected them to their positions.
“Three months ago, the Azimio la Umoja leadership began rallies to push for the reclamation of its victory from the hands of the illegitimate administration in order to provide the leadership Kenyans want, but all along, we knew the enemy will not sit pretty,” Etale added.
“They have started spending stolen money to hoodwink some of our leaders with the aim of trying to scuttle our activities. Such meetings are aimed at diverting the attention of Kenyans from issues they are faced with, ranging from the high cost of living, unbearable school fees for their children, and corruption.”
ODM called on its supporters to ignore the Mps who paid a visit to Ruto, accusing them of selfishness and being led by their stomachs at the expense of millions of Kenyans.
The party also maintained that rallies across the country will go ahead as planned.
“We know that in the quest for legitimate leadership, there are those who will fall by the wayside, and some will be compromised, but the MOVEMENT remains unstoppable. This is a people’s movement aimed at defending the constitution of the land. History will judge harshly leaders who want to betray Kenyans by accepting handouts to scuttle the activities of the movement,” the ODM statement added.