The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) has not taken kindly to some of its member MPs holding discussions with President William Ruto.

The Head of State on Tuesday, February 7, hosted a delegation of Opposition MPs mostly drawn from Luo Nyanza, at State House, Nairobi.

President Ruto said the meeting was a follow-up to his recent tour of Nyanza.

“The leaders explored a mechanism of working together to address national and county issues. The MPs allied to the ODM party pledged their support to President Ruto. The MPs said they were focused on service delivery and asked other leaders to shun politics,” the Presidential Communication Service (PCS) said.

The ODM Mps Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent), Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Coming at a time when ODM under the Azimio Coalition is protesting Ruto’s presidency, the meeting elicited a strong reaction from the party.

In a statement shortly after the meeting with Ruto, ODM castigated its members, accusing them of undermining the party’s leadership.

“The visit to State House this morning by a section of ODM Members of Parliament has not come as a surprise to the party and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Movement. The party has been monitoring closely the behind-the-scenes activities involving some of them and today was just the climax,” ODM Director of Communications Phillip Etale said.

ODM further accused the MPs of going against the will of the people who elected them to their positions.

“Three months ago, the Azimio la Umoja leadership began rallies to push for the reclamation of its victory from the hands of the illegitimate administration in order to provide the leadership Kenyans want, but all along, we knew the enemy will not sit pretty,” Etale added.