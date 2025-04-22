Wamuchomba’s Presidential Vision: From Banana Fibre Wigs to Backyard Factories

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has declared her ambition to lead Kenya one day, unveiling an ambitious, grassroots-driven plan to transform the country’s economy through cottage industries and value addition.

Speaking passionately about her vision, Wamuchomba pledged to harness local labor and convert it into sustainable wealth by investing in small-scale manufacturing and local production.

“One day I will lead this country. I will turn around available labour to riches,” she affirmed.

At the heart of her plan is the creation of cottage industries in every community. She envisions every household with a backyard becoming a mini-factory, producing items like toothpicks, towels, pots, spoons, and belts for domestic use. To support this initiative, she vowed to introduce Cottage Special Zones with subsidized power and water rates, making manufacturing affordable for all.

Wamuchomba also plans to establish a National Cottage Symposium to promote innovation and recognize talent through a national award system. Additionally, she intends to set up a Cottage Fund in every county to incubate new ideas and empower local entrepreneurs.

Unused stadiums across the country would be repurposed as evening cottage markets, operating from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., complete with special cleaning squads. To ensure quality and growth, extension officers would offer technical support and evaluate the progress of these businesses.

On a broader scale, Wamuchomba committed to revamping the Kenya Industrial Estates to promote cottage products globally. She also emphasized the need to stop exporting raw macadamia, coffee, and tea, insisting Kenya must process and export finished products. She would also rejuvenate the Agricultural Mechanization Unit to support value addition.

Her vision includes a strong focus on biodegradable local manufacturing, proposing that Kenyan women wear wigs made from banana fibres and that all sanitary towels be produced locally using sustainable materials.

“Who will make me president? I have no money to campaign,” she joked.