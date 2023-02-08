CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo just can’t seem to stop winning after the multinational broadcaster elevated his role.

The former Nation Media Group(NMG) prized jewel is the new host of the long-running series African Voices Changemakers, which profiles outstanding individuals from across the continent.

Notably, Larry Madowo himself was one of the outstanding individuals featured on the show in 2017 for his work as a broadcasting star.

Speaking about his new role, Madowo said: “I’m looking forward to highlighting outstanding stories and incredible people from across the continent and showing the world these remarkable African changemakers. Having featured on the show before joining CNN, this is a full circle moment for me.”

CNN on its part expressed confidence in Madowo’s ability to propel the show to greater heights.

“Larry is a uniquely experienced journalist with enormous energy, expertise, and skill. He is also incredibly passionate about Africa, and I know is excited by the chance to bring his many varied experiences and stories to a global audience via one of CNN’s longest running and most successful programmes.

“Larry also has a large and highly engaged social following, which presents a great opportunity for us to further interact with our African Voices Changemakers audience, as well as gain new fans for the show,” said CNN International SVP and Global Head of Features Content Ellana Lee.

Since joining CNN in 2021, Larry Madowo has covered stories around the globe including coronavirus vaccine inequality, flooding in Nigeria, the Expo 2020 in Dubai and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has also anchored news shows from Atlanta, covered the Kenyan elections, and most recently reported from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The 35-year-old journo has enjoyed a meteoric rise since he started his broadcasting career as an intern at Kenya Television Network(KTN) at the age of 20.

Larry Madowo’s first African Voices Changemakers show will air on 25th February 2023. The show airs weekly on CNN International.