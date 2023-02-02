The Nairobi Business Community says it is prepared to resist any demonstrations in the city by members of the Opposition.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, February 1, the community led by its Chairman, Wilfred Kamau, warned that the demonstrations would lead to chaos and lawlessness.

The Nairobi business community nonetheless said they will not be cowed by Raila Odinga and his supposed demonstrations.

“Should they put their threats to practice, we want to assure them that we are not moved. They will meet the Nairobi Business Community ready to resist them with equal measure,” Kamau said.

The group also faulted Korogocho ward MCA for his recent utterances that the opposition will force the closure of businesses in Nairobi.

The business community called on the government to protect their businesses in the event of opposition protests.

“We heard some MCA say that they will close businesses. That is hogwash. Those are uncalled-for utterances from an elected leader,” said trader, Ndung’u Wachira.

The Nairobi business community also wants opposition leaders to refrain from insulting Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua.

“Just come out of your dreams of occupying State House and start focusing on how you will win the 2027 elections if you are lucky,” Wachira said.

Adding: “We want President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to be given space to serve Kenyans.”