National and County Governments have agreed to use alternative dispute mechanisms to settle their existing court cases.

They said the move will bring about a cordial working relationship between the two levels of Government.

This, they explained, will end unnecessary conflicts and “allow us to focus on service delivery”.

In a resolution made by the National and County Coordinating Summit in Naivasha on Saturday and read by Council of Governors Chairman Ann Waiguru, the two levels of Government noted that huge resources were being wasted in settling disagreements between them.

“We will not allow any issue arising between the two levels of Government to go to court,” said Ms Waiguru.

The Summit, which ended today, and chaired by President William Ruto, also resolved that the National Government will disburse funds to Counties in time to foster devolution and smoothen service delivery to wananchi.

Ms Waiguru, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Summit, appreciated that the devolved units of administration are at the core of the country’s transformation plan.

In a move aimed at ensuring every farmer in the country accesses the subsidised fertiliser, the Summit observed that every County Government will facilitate the last-mile fertiliser delivery to farmers in the Counties.

“The fertilisers being delivered in the Counties are unique to the different soil types identified in those counties based on previous surveys done.”

It was also resolved that the National Government will support Counties through conditional grants amounting to Sh2.7 billion for three years to support at least 100,000 Community Health Workers.

Ms Waiguru said the service and training of the Health Workers will be standardised through an intergovernmental process.

Present in the Summit were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Council of Governors Chairman Ann Waiguru.

Also in the meeting were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, Principal Secretaries, among others.