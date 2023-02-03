German Ambassador to Kenya, Mr Sebastian Groth, is all the rave on Twitter after he tweeted a few Kikuyu words that he learned while drinking Madafu(Coconut water) in Nairobi.

Last week, the envoy was on his way to a meeting within the Kenyan capital when he made a brief stop in Parklands area. There, he found a roadside trader selling Madafu on a Mkokoteni(handcart) and bought the refreshment from him.

Amb Groth would later take to Twitter to recount his encounter with the trader he identified as Peter.

Tweeting in a mixture of English and Swahili, the Ambassador said Peter taught him a few words in the vernacular Kikuyu language.

“On the way to next meeting brief stop at duka la madafu. What a taste, ilikuwa tamu sana. Boss ya duka ni Peter na anasema: madafu ni mazuri sana kwa kidney,” Amb. Groth tweeted.

He added: “And taught me some Kikuyu, sounded like: Nī ngatho mūno (…)”

Nī ngatho mūno means Thank you very much.

This was just one instance where Amb. Groth has endeared himself to Kenyans on Twitter(KOT), who I must say are difficult to please.

Some have been praising him for his mastery of Swahili while others have been left impressed by his down-to-earth nature.

Others were stunned that there exists Madafu in Nairobi given that coconuts are a preserve of the Coastal region.

The envoy insists he is the admin of his official Twitter, although he had a little help tweeting the Kikuyu words. This he revealed in several engagements with Kenyans on Twitter.

On the way to next meeting brief stop at duka la madafu. What a taste, ilikuwa tamu sana🌴🥥. Boss ya duka ni Peter na anasema: madafu ni mazuri sana kwa kidney 💪🏽💪. And taught me some kikuyu, sounded like: nī ngatho mūno (…) pic.twitter.com/mhYonBjG9A — Amb Sebastian Groth 🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@Diplo_Jazz) January 25, 2023

Leo nilinunua samani katika Ngong Rd. Tough negotiations but at the end everybody was happy. Always impressed to see the quality of 🇰🇪 craftsmen. pic.twitter.com/uqDTM7vHBq — Amb Sebastian Groth 🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@Diplo_Jazz) January 3, 2023

Samani/ viti/ sofa zimeingia nyumbani leo. Asante kwa kazi nzuri sana! Looks nice – si ndio? And soon nitakula samaki @ Ngong Rd 🐠🐟 pic.twitter.com/ZHB4dfvH6p — Amb Sebastian Groth 🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@Diplo_Jazz) January 10, 2023

Je, nina swali sasa: is there an issue when your tortoise looks more intelligent than your mbwa si mkali? pic.twitter.com/ZfzNGokAcG — Amb Sebastian Groth 🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@Diplo_Jazz) January 22, 2023