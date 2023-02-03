Blogger turned Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi is laughing all the way to the bank following his illegal dismissal from State House in 2020.

The employment and labour court has awarded Itumbi Sh631,400 after it found his contract was wrongfully terminated.

Itumbi had sued the Public Service Commission (PSC), the former State House comptroller, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary and the ex-Attorney general after he was sacked in March 2020.

In court papers, the State House insider said during the COVID-19 Pandemic he was informed that his employment had been terminated “on account of abolition of the office following a re-organization of Government.”

The court established that Itumbi was indeed an employee of the Government for about 5 years and 8 months and had no warning letter or disciplinary issue prior to the termination.

In a letter dated July 9, 2014, Dennis Itumbi was offered the position of Senior Director, Digital, Innovative & Diaspora Communication, Job Group T, for a period of 3 years effective July 2, 2014.

“The Petitioner (Itumbi) avers he accepted the appointment and discharged his duties diligently and fastidiously,” read part of court filings.

The starting salary was Sh213,640 which was paid up until July 2, 2015, before it was bumped to Sh232,960 for the period ending July 1, 2016.

On July 1, 2017, Itumbi started earning Sh254,000 per month.

Court papers added that due to his outstanding performance, the former State House comptroller notified Itumbi that he had been awarded 6 years increment for approved experience.

The promotion came with a salary of Sh302,980 per month.

On May 15, 2018, Itumbi’s contract was renewed for a further 3 years, earning Sh315,700.

In his ruling, Judge Jacob Gakeri found that although the government was justified to declare Itumbi redundant, it did not comply with the Employment law.

The court added Itumbi did not contribute to the termination of his employment nor was he issued a warning or disciplinary letter.

“The respondents may have had a valid and fair reason to terminate the petitioner’s employment but did not comply with the requirements of the provisions of the Employment Act, 2007, to guarantee procedural fairness in the process,” said Justice Gakeri.

The court awarded Itumbi the equivalent of two (2) months’ salary of Sh631,400.