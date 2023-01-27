Kenya’s overall governance has improved over the last decade, a report by The Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) shows.

The 2022 IIAG report ranked Kenya as the 13th best-governed country in Africa, up from 17th in 2012 when the last analysis was conducted. With 58.7 points out of 100, Kenya’s score improved by 3.1 points.

According to the index, the country’s performance has improved in three out of four categories, namely participation, rights & inclusion, foundations for economic opportunity, and human development.

This means Kenya scored well on issues such as personal liberties, equal access to services, proper business environment, good infrastructure, quality education, and access to health services among others.

The country however deteriorated in security & rule of law, driven by decline in the sub-categories security & safety and accountability & transparency.

Despite the overall improvement during the decade, the index noted that Kenya’s pace of improvement has slowed down over the most recent five years (2017-2021).

In Africa, Kenya fell behind Mauritius, Seychelles, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Botswana, South Africa, Ghana, Namibia, Senegal, Morocco, Rwanda and São Tomé and Príncipe, in that particular order.

Tanzania ranked 21st while Uganda took position 31. South Sudan ranks last on the list of 54 African countries.