A Nairobi-based lawyer has been charged with forging the signature of a lawyer attached to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to fraudulently secure court orders against the commission.

Jack Bigambo appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi at Milimani Courts on Tuesday, where he denied four counts linked to forgery.

The court heard that on February 10, 2022 at Bigambo & Bigambo advocates office in Westlands, with intent to deceive, Bigambo embossed a false stamp impression in the name of advocate and commissioner of oaths Grace Wambui on a supporting affidavit.

The lawyer was charged with a second count that on the same date, he forged a signature on the supporting affidavit in the name of Ms Wambui.

Then on February 11, Bigambo allegedly uttered a forged electronic record through anti-corruption and economic crime division, purporting it to be a genuine application commissioned by Ms Wambui.

The accused pleaded for lenient bail terms and was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000. The matter will be mentioned in two weeks time.