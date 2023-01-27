A 68-year-old woman died after she was reportedly attacked by a mentally ill man who had been taken to church for prayers.

The incident happened Wednesday night at the Maranatha church in Migori county, Citizen TV reports.

Confirming the incident, Kuria West sub-county police commander Cleti Kimaiyo said the deceased identified as Pauline Akumu was in the church together with another congregant.

The congregants were offering prayers when a woman brought her son, Fred Mutatiro, 25, for prayers over his mental health.

Kimaiyo said Mutatiro walked out of the church and returned with two bricks which he used to attack the deceased and another congregant identified as Samwel Muriga.

The man reportedly managed to escape, leaving behind the deceased.

Mutatiro was later arrested and detained at Isebania police station pending psychiatric analysis.