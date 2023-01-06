Like many county bosses before him, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says he is committed to sprucing up the downtrodden parts of the capital city.

On Thursday, December 5. Governor Sakaja and Nairobi Central Ward MCA Mwaniki Kwenya led a team of engineers on a tour of downtown Nairobi and the Nyamakima areas.

He said the tour was a precursor to a major facelift of the dilapidated downtown Nairobi. The project will involve improving roads, drainage and walkways.

“Together with our team of engineers and Nairobi Central Ward MCA Hon. Kwenya, toured downtown CBD and Nyamakima as we prepare for major works to improve our roads, drainage and walkways,” Sakaja said.

During the tour, Sakaja also interacted with city dwellers at Park road, Fig tree and Desai termini. He said they shared their concerns and hopes for the county govt to look into with respect to their livelihoods.

“Always great interactions,” Sakaja said.

The photos