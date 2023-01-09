Detectives have arrested three more suspects in connection with the murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba(born Kiprotrich Kiptoo).

Uasin Gishu DCI officer Peter Kimulwa confirmed the arrest on Sunday, December 8, saying the suspects aided in the disposal of Chiloba’s body.

The suspects are a cousin to the main suspect Jackton Odhiambo, a friend, and a taxi driver.

Police have also impounded the vehicle that was used to dispose of the fashion designer’s body.

Chiloba’s body was found stuffed in a metallic box in Kipkenyo, Eldoret, on Wednesday afternoon, with witnesses saying unknown people drop off the box along the Kipkenyo – Katinga road before speeding off.

Investigations led to the arrest of Jackton Odhiambo, Chiloba’s longtime friend and lover. The two lived together for one year in Kimumu estate, where neighbours reported hearing a commotion on Monday, January 2.

Chiloba was last seen alive merrymaking with Odhiambo and friends at Tamasha Club in Eldoret on New Year’s Eve.

“The neighbours heard some scuffles followed by some silence and two days later, the friend(Odhiambo) and two other people were spotted loading a metallic box into a vehicle that was later found to contain the decomposing body of Chiloba,” said Uasin Gishu DCI officer Peter Kimulwa

Following his arrest, police say Jackon Odhiambo, 24, confessed to killing Chiloba over allegations that he cheated on him.

Meanwhile, a postmortem on the body of Chiloba is expected to be conducted today(Monday, December 19) at the Moi Referral Hospital morgue.

Preliminary investigations showed Chiloba’s eyes were gouged out and he appeared to have been strangled.

Edwin Chiloba will be laid to rest at Sergoit village in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was pursuing a degree course in apparel fashion and design at the University of Eldoret and he was to complete his studies in April.

Jackton Odhiambo is set to be arraigned today, with detectives expected to ask the court for 14 days to carry out further investigations.