Kenyans on Twitter(KOT) came out in numbers Wednesday to react to a video of President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto speaking about her side hustle while in Uni.

Charlene was speaking as Chief Guest at the 5th National Student Leaders Summit held at The University of Nairobi on Tuesday, December 6.

In her supposed motivational speech, the First Daughter told student leaders that she sold Smokie Pasua with Kachumbari accompaniments while pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Communication at Daystar University.

Charlene graduated sometime in 2015 when her father was Deputy President in their first term with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I had a business of selling smokie, kachumbari at Daystar University…hiyo ndio kitu ilikua inauza sana…and he really encouraged me in that small business I was doing and one principle he taught me, ‘that I want you to…,” Charlene said before she was cut short by the audience.

A section of the audience can be heard in the now-viral video disputing her claims with quips of ‘Hiyo ni Uwongo’ (That’s a lie).

Some questioned how the daughter of a full Deputy President could resort to selling smokies to make money.

When the video made its way to Twitter, the infamous KOT concurred with the audience that Charlene was lying.

By Wednesday evening, Charlene Ruto was a trending topic on Twitter.

This is not the first time Charlene has had a run-in with KOT, who have since nicknamed her Quickmart Ivanka.

Charlene’s role in the government continues to leave many scratching their heads, hence the comparison to former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka often accompanied Trump as an unofficial adviser before she was assigned the role officially.

The Quickmart in Charlene’s nickname was an apparent reference to how the retail chain has been popping up in almost every town, just like Charlene has been traversing the country and the continent.

In an apparent clap back at her nicknamers, Charlene Ruto last week shared a video shopping at Quickmart Supermarket.

“Fresh and easy does it? We move regardless. Where are we popping next?” she captioned the clip.

Here’s how KOT reacted to Charlene Ruto’s supposed side hustle.