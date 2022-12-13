Three Kenyan students who have succeeded in their careers through the help of sponsors share their stories.

I hold an MSc in Forestry from Kochi University and a BSc in Environmental Conservation and Natural Resources Management from the University of Nairobi (Kenya). It was a full scholarship courtesy of the Japanese Government. It included a return air ticket.

The scholarship I received was called African Business Education Initiative. I got to know it through my lecturer at the University of Nairobi. Before getting the scholarship, I went through an application process that included a series of both oral and written interviews.

Getting my Master’s degree has been my longtime dream and even if I had not secured this scholarship, I would have explored other opportunities to make my dream come true.

Studying outside Kenya exposed me to various experiences that influence how I carry myself even today. For instance, I am a better and more innovative worker, and I handle relationships better. I think we need to put policies in place to ensure that such scholarship beneficiaries stay in this country. We could do this by creating an enabling environment to guard against brain drain.

I’m currently working in Kenya and doing my best to make an impact in my line of duty and in society.

Shanton Butichi, 21

Student at Cooperative University I went to Complex Primary School in Mumias where I did my KCPE. Thereafter I joined St Hannah’s Girls High School in Karen. I am currently at The Cooperative University taking a Bachelor’s degree in Community Development.

My mother heard about the Logos Scholarship by Nairobi Chapel while attending church. She enquired more about it and was asked to apply. At the time our family was enduring tough financial times. My mother did not have a job, and my twin brother and I had just completed primary school. We both needed money to proceed to high school.

When the managing director of Minet Kenya, Sammy Muthui, heard my story and the scholarship programme he was touched and decided to sponsor me and seven other students through high school.

My twin brother, Glen, did not get the scholarship that year. However, the following year he was luckier.

Without a sponsor, I doubt I would have managed to go through high school because there was just no money. My dreams had even began fading away.

One of the lessons I learnt through this act is generosity is that God uses other people to bless us, and when we give or help others, we should be humble.

I feel sad because I know that there are so many students who are able and willing to further their education, but they do not know how to go about it or where to get help.

The available scholarship programmes should reach more young people. We should create more awareness so that more people can apply and be helped to finish school.