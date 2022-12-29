Bet99 is a casino that has Swiss origin and targets only Canadian players.

The company has established itself as one of the largest casinos in the country, with an exclusive partnership with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre and Toronto Maple Leafs NHL star Auston Matthews.

The casino offers a lot of fresh and classic games for Canadians on the website https://jewel92.com/. Let’s run through these games.

What slot producers can I find on the site?

Bet99 Casino offers its customers more than 1,000 slot machines you can play for real money and in demo mode.

Despite the lack of an extensive library of slots and games that other gambling houses have, Bet99 focuses on the quality of the product.

You will find games from the following firms:

* Relax Gaming

* Playson

* Microgaming

* Pragmatic

* Quickspin

Some machines are involved in progressive jackpot drawings. Other slots you can play when participating in tournaments and winning large sums.

For some machines, bonus free spins are awarded during promotions. All slots have a license and have returns declared by the producers.

Gameplay fraud is impossible, as the machines run on an algorithm random number generator and are regularly tested by independent auditing companies.

The most popular games on Bet99 are:

* Book of Dead

* 9 Masks of Fire

* Fire Joker Freeze

* Great Rhino Megaways

* Big Bad Wolf

* Wolf Gold

* Mega Moolah

* Immortal Romance Remastered

Let’s take a closer look at some of them.

9 Masks of Fire

Microgaming’s 9 Masks Of Fire slot can be played in demo mode for free.

The machine has the following characteristics: a payout rate of 96.24%, nine spinning reels, five pay lines, and moderate volatility of the game.

There are no bonus games, there are free spins, there are Wild symbols, and there are Scatter symbols.

You can play the 9 Masks Of Fire slot machine automatically, it has a “Quick Spin” mode. The bet size starts from 20 cents and reaches over 200 USD.

Big Bad Wolf

The Big Bad Wolf video slot is based on the story of three little pigs and a wolf that wants to eat them. A children’s tale, but practical, this video slot will appeal to the audience of even the most mature players.

Big Bad Wolf slot machine features: 97.35% return, 5 reels, 25 pay lines, and game volatility is high.

There are bonus games, there are free spins, there are no Wild symbols, there are no Scatter symbols and there is a multiplier.

You can also increase your chances of winning by triggering the Pigs Gone Wild bonus round.

This option is an extra free spin for players to increase their bet thanks to a special multiplier.

Great Rhino Megaways

Great Rhino Megaways by Pragmatic is a stylish and exciting slot game with original stories and a large number of prize lines.

You will have to go on an incredible adventure in the company of wild animals in online mode, finding yourself on an African safari. Thematic images of the animals from the African safari will continuously appear on the screen.

The game will be very exciting because it is quite realistic to win, especially with the high variance and win rate set at 96.58%. Also here the manufacturer provides free spins, special symbols, and additional multipliers.

There are 200,704 pay lines to multiply the chance of success and real wins.

Tips for playing slots in bet99

We advise you to follow a few golden rules to have the most fun playing slots at bet99.

Plan your costs

It would be rather irrational to decide to go broke and rely on luck. The mechanics of the casino is designed in such a way that the possibility of constant winnings is minimized.

Enjoy the game. Place bets in the amounts that you can afford.

Set your betting limits

Decide on the amount of money that you can spend in an online casino. Break it down into several parts and determine the limits for each game. Never borrow money from friends and colleagues to play.

Try demo games

The developers of slot machines especially add a demo version of the presented game to their gaming machines so that the user can learn the rules of the game.

Try a slot for virtual money, develop tactics, and get used to its features before you start betting for real money.

Control your emotions

Controlling emotions during the game is the most important thing for both a beginner and an experienced gambler. The more emotional you are, the more likely you are to lose.

The chance of making a stupid mistake increases.