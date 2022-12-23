Detectives in Kitengale have opened a probe into the death of a couple, whose bodies were found in their apartment in Kyang’ombe estate on Wednesday evening.

Police said the caretaker of Amani Apartments, Paul Kanaika, filed a report of the incident on Thursday morning, December 22.

Kanaika said he heard an unusual commotion and a loud scream from the couple’s apartment the previous evening.

“On Wednesday, no one came out of that apartment and I got curious. I checked the door but it was locked from inside that’s when I alerted the police,” the caretaker said.

Kitengela DCI officer Benson Mutiya added: “The caretaker said he hadn’t seen the woman leaving her house as had been the norm. He said when he peeped into the woman’s house, located on the fifth floor of the building, he saw two bodies – that of the tenant and her boyfriend.”

Detectives said they found the man’s body in the living room, while that of his girlfriend was found sprawled on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigations indicated the 24-year-old man only identified as Kibet stabbed his 23-year-old girlfriend, Chepng’eno, five times.

Police believe she was attacked while taking a bath.

The man’s body was found with a single stab wound in the chest. Police recovered a knife beside his body.

“We recovered a kitchen knife suspected to have been used in the apparent murder-suicide,” Kitengela DCI officer Benson Mutiya said.

Neighbours whispered to the media that although the couple was not living together, the man was a regular visitor at the apartment.

The bodies were moved to Shalom Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.