Nominated senator Karen Nyamu is today(Friday, December 23) expected to face UDA’s disciplinary committee over her recent altercation with baby daddy Samidoh and his wife in Dubai.

The President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party ordered Karen Nyamu to appear before the disciplinary committee at 9:30 am at the party’s headquarters at Hustler Plaza in Nairobi.

In a letter dated Monday, December 19, UDA disciplinary committee chairperson, Charles Njenga, said the senator’s conduct brought shame to the party and tainted its reputation.

“In the said incident which is well captured on video that has been widely circulated in both mainstream and social media, your conduct and mannerism as exhibited in that incident has brought shame, disrepute and lowered the dignity of the party which nominated you to the office of Senator,” Njenga wrote.

Adding: “Article 73 of the Constitution of Kenya as read together with the code of conduct of the party and your oath of office, delineate with clarity the expected conduct of a member of the party who has been afforded the opportunity to serve in public office, to represent the party at the Senate and the general public.”

The letter indicated Nyamu can appear before the committee in person or appear with an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.