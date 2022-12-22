Nelius Mukami, the wife of former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, has lept to the defense of controversial politician Karen Nyamu following her drama with Mugithi musician Samidoh and his wife in Dubai.

Nyamu has faced fierce backlash for her actions, with some members of her party – UDA – calling for her ouster from the ruling party.

UDA’s National Youth Congress representative Jephnei Oringa, in a letter addressed to President William Ruto and party secretary Veronica Maina, called for Nyamu’s expulsion saying it was necessary after she failed to conduct herself in an appropriate manner in public.

“Her actions have brought ridicule and greatly tainted the name and reputation of the party leader and the party,” Oringa said.

“In view of the foregoing, we recommend the immediate expulsion of Senator Nyamu Karen Njeri from the party and subsequent expulsion from the Senate pursuant to Article 103(1) (e) (i) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 37 of the Elections Act with immediate effect,” Ms Oringa added.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also had a lot to say about Nyamu, advising her to ‘Stop Birthing Like A Cat!’.

However, one person who has publicly defended the nominated Senator is Nelius Mukami, who says Nyamu has been unfairly targeted, unlike Samidoh.

“Karen Nyamu deserves a big break, unless you tell me the musician is also losing his corporate endorsements. But we are not ready to have that discussion,” she said.