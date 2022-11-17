Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has once again excited social media after he unveiled his new car.

On Wednesday, November 16, Salasya shared on his socials a video of himself receiving his brand new Toyota Land Cruiser from a car dealer.

The first-time MP has become a popular figure on social media as he continues to marvel at the perks that come with being a Mheshimiwa.

Months after he was sworn in, Peter Salasya is now the proud owner of a V8 Land cruiser valued at about Ksh8m.

“To all Kenyans and all my supporters from Mumias East, as I promised you (yesterday), today I’m launching my new machine, a V8 new 2016 model. Registration number 037(KDK037), meaning the future governor,” Salasya says in his video.

The lawmaker has been using former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa’s vehicle, an exact replica of his new ride. Salasya said he would be returning the car to Wamalwa.

Salasya said the new vehicle belongs to the people of Mumias East. “It does not belong to me alone. When you see it, just know it belongs to the people,” he said.

He captioned the video: “Finally KDK037 is out and officially handed. Thank you people of #MumiasEast for the amazing trust and love you have in me. I will serve you tirelessly in realizing your dream, and to all Kenyans through my committee of Agriculture, Regional Development alongside regional integration.”

Check him out below and some comments from Twitter users.

Finally KDK037 is out and officially handed .Thank you pple of #MumiasEast for the amazing trust and love you have in me.I will serve you tirelessly in realizing your dream,and to all kenyans through my committee of agriculture,Regional Development alongside regional integration pic.twitter.com/ZhZhGsMgDL — Peter K. Salasya, MP (@P_Salasya) November 16, 2022

